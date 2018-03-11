Demonetisation: This is What Rahul would have done if he was the PM

Yet another attack on the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that demonetisation was “not a good” initiative as it caused huge damage to the country’s economy.

Gandhi was speaking to an audience in Malaysia, when someone asked how he would have rolled out the note ban, as opposed to how it actually was implemented.

“If I was the Prime Minister, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin,” exclaimed Gandhi.

“Out through the door and into the junkyard, because that’s what I think should be done with demonetisation,” he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8, 2016, announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be legal tender.

The Congress party and most of the other opposition parties have been very critical of the Prime Minister’s demonetisation move.

The Congress president went on and said the idea of demonetisation neither came from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He claimed that it was the ‘Sangh’ that gave the idea of demonetisation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who then announced it on November 8, 2016.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal writes to Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi for help