“Divya Bharti’s ghost troubled Sridevi while acting her role”- reveals Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon who worked with Sridevi in 1994 film Laadla shared a very horrific incident. Sridevi was cast in the film Laadla, directed by Raj Kanwar after Divya Bharti died suddenly in an accident. Sridevi was offered the role of Divya Bharti in the film who was earlier playing the lead in the film.

Divya Bharti fell off the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment at the Tulsi buildings and died in Versova, Mumbai during the days while she was shooting for the film. Coincidentally, Bharti’s birth anniversary, February 25, was a day after Sridevi’s death, as her fans pointed out on social media.

Also Read: Unknown facts about the contributions made by Sridevi to Indian Cinema

Raveena Tandon made a shocking revelation she witnessed during the shoot of the film. She told:

“The first shot was an emotional one for us because Sridevi had stepped into Divya Bharti’s shoes after her untimely demise. Divya, Shakti Kapoor and I had shot a scene in Aurangabad where she fires us and throws us out of the office. While shooting the scene, Divya was constantly getting stuck on a particular line of dialogue and had to give several retakes before it was okay.”

She further said that “Around six months later, we were shooting the same scene with Sridevi in the same office and it was so eerie because she was stuck on the same line. All of us on the set had gooseflesh and Shaktiji (Shakti Kapoor) suggested we all chant the Gayatri mantra aloud. I held Sridevi’s hand as we said the prayers, then we broke a coconut and resumed shooting.”