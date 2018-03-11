Enough and more “Skin Show”, Still a flop movie

Shamita Shetty was born on 2nd February 1979. She did a movie called Fareb (2005) with her elder sister Shilpa and went full bold in front of the camera to make it a hit. It was a common thought those days that if a hot actress decides to expose a bit more then it would definitely benefit the business of the movie.

Lucky guy Manoj Bajpayee got to enjoy with both the hot sisters in the movie. Shilpa and Shamita wanted Fareb to be a hit at the box-office at all cost and thus they were pretty open to doing intimate stuff with the male lead Manoj.

Shilpa gave a mouth-watering bed scene with Manoj and it was a delight for her male admirers. It was very rare to see a super hot actress like her being so bold in front of the camera.

Shamita was a step ahead of her elder sister as she had plenty of hot stuff in the entire movie. She actually wanted her image to change completely with this movie.

It seemed pretty clear that Shamita was fed up with her flop career and wanted to be successful at any cost. She had not done such a bold movie in her entire career.