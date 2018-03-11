Anupam Kher is a legendary Indian actor and the current Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. He was born on March 7, 1955, in Shimla. He debuted in Bollywood with film Saaransh in 1984. He was 28 years old when he played the role of a young son’s father and hence got his recognition.

He is the only actor who won 8 Filmfare Awards back to back. Talking about his property, Anupam has two bungalows in Juhu and Andheri. Not only this, he is very passionate about cars. He has cars like BMW and Scorpio. According to the Internet sources, his net-worth is 70 million dollar means Rs. 400 Crore.

In May 2004 his wife Kirron net-worth elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament from Chandigarh. Then the affidavit Anupam Kher submitted to the government declares he has a property of 33.5 Crore. According to the affidavit, Anupam Kher has a BMW worth Rs 42.6 lakh. To buy this car he took a loan of Rs 17.64 lakh from India Financial Serives Pvt Ltd. Apart from that, he took a business loan of Rs 1.21 lakh from 20-20 television company.