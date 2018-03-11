Following successive victories, BJP is all set to increase its number in Rajya Sabha

The BJP which snatched the power of Maharashtra from Congress-NCP alliance in 2014 is now going to get a reward for their improved performance. Elections will be held on March 23 for various seats of the Rajya Sabha, including six from Maharashtra, falling vacant on April 2.Thus BJP will increase its tally from the state.

Of these six seats at present Congress and NCP holds two seats each while BJP and Shivsena have one each. But since BJP now has 122 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative assembly, their tally is going to become 3 while NCP, Congress, and Shivsena will have to content with just one seat.

Meanwhile, the biennial elections to 21 Legislative Council seats, out of the total 78, are due later this year.

In the Legislative council, NCP has 23 seats while Congress has 19 and BJp has only 18 seats. Of the 21 seats that have become vacant, the NCP presently holds eight, the Congress and the BJP four each, the Shiv Sena -two, while the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), the Lok Bharati and an Independent member hold one each.