Have forgiven Papa’s killers; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination has been embroiled in legal battles for so long, beside the various reports and articles on the ex-Prime Minister’s death.

But what of his children? What have Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to say about this matter?

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he and his sister Priyanka had “forgiven” the killers of their father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“We have forgiven our father’s killers. Whatever the reason, I do not condone any kind of violence,” said Rahul during an interaction with alumni of the Indian Institutes of Management in Singapore.

“We were very upset and hurt and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, completely… in fact, completely (forgiven),” a press agency quoted him as saying.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a female suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam on May 21, 1991, at an election rally in Tamil Nadu.

Rahul went on to say that his family “knew” that his father and grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, were “going to die” by virtue of being in politics and trying to bring about change.

“In politics, when you mess with the wrong forces, and if you stand for something, you will die,” he said.

Rahul also sought to dispel the notion that he had lived a privileged life.

“I was 14 when my grandmother was assassinated. My father was killed. So you live in a particular environment, surrounded by 15 guys, morning, noon and night. I don’t think that’s a privilege,” the Congress chief remarked.