UP hospital shocker: man uses his leg as pillow

Walking into a hospital to see your relative, you would expect the person to be on a bed with pillow and covers on him.

The severed, bloodied foot of a man is used as a headrest to prop him up: the stomach-churning scene is not from a macabre Bollywood movie but seen in cellphone footage filmed at a large government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

Doctors at a state-run medical college allegedly used the amputated foot of the patient as a headrest for the man because a pillow was not available, local reports said.

The incident took place at the Jhansi Medical College, a so-called super specialty hospital that serves many districts in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Who filmed the footage and when is not yet clear. The footage was shot on Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: Shocking! Woman forced to give birth to a child outside the hospital

According to reports, the man, 25-year-old Ghanshyam, was brought to the hospital after getting seriously injured in a road accident. He used to work as a help on a school bus that met with an accident on Saturday morning while trying to avoid a collision with a tractor. The bus had overturned, about 25 school children were also injured and Ghanshyam was severely injured.

He was rushed to the Jhansi medical college, about 45 kms away from where doctors who operated on him amputated his leg and then placed it under his head as a rest, his relatives have alleged. A pillow was not given.

READ ALSO: World’s largest brain tumour removed in Mumbai hospital

“When we reached the hospital, we saw his leg being used as a headrest. I repeatedly asked the doctors in duty to intervene but they refused . Finally, after about two hours, I managed to get a pillow for him from the market and that’s when the leg was removed,” alleges Janaki Prasad, a relative who was among the first to reach the hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh government said an inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. Minister for medical education, Ashutosh Tandon ordered suspension of emergency medical officer Dr Mahendra Pal Singh, senior resident Dr Alok Agarwal and sisters on duty Deepa Narang and Shashi Srivastava have been suspended from duty.