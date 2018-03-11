Mollywood Young Actor Neeraj Madhav Getting Married

Yes… Mollywood Young Actor is getting married, it’s officially confirmed.

Report says the dream wedding is on April 2. Neeraj’s bride is Deepthi from Kozhikode. The young talent started off as a dancer with the first edition of reality television programme ‘Super Dancer’ on Amrita TV and made it to the final round.

Neeraj made his debut in Malayalam through the film Buddy directed by Raaj Prabavathy Menon. He’s popular for his roles in Drishyam, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015) and “Oru Mexican Aparatha”.

