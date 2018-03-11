Here is what you need to know of India-France’s first summit

At times international heads come together and convene at a summit, bringing forth ideas that will better the society.

And so once again they have come together to the first ever solar summit that India and France are co-hosting.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech at London’s Wembley Stadium proposed the idea of an inter-governmental organization comprising of 121 countries, which lie either completely or partly between the two Tropics, with an aim to promote solar energy.

And on the 10th of March 2018, heads of 23 nations and 10 ministerial representatives gathered in New Delhi for alliance’s first summit, which is scheduled to start from Sunday. The summit will be co-hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind and his French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron.

“India welcomes esteemed dignitaries from Guinea, Tuvalu, DR Congo, Gabon, Gambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius for the International Solar Alliance Summit,” tweeted Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of external affairs ministry.

For India, it will be the first time an international treaty body will have its secretariat in this country. The Modi government, according to sources, is pushing for several outcomes from the summit and wants to ensure that ISA becomes a platform for deepening diplomatic engagement with a range of countries on crucial development issues.

Several global bankers have confirmed their participation at the event including Werner Hoyer, President & Chairman, European Investment Bank, K V Kamath, President, BRICS Development Bank, Nandita Parshad, Managing Director, Energy and Natural Resources, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Banbang Susantono, Vice President, ASIAN Development Bank.