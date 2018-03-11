Pakistan foreign minister attacked by a religious Extremist group

In an incident from Lahore, Pakistan Foreign minister Khawaja Muhammed Asif’s face was blackened with ink by a religious extremist. The incident occurred while he was addressing his party ‘s workers’ convention in Punjab province of the country late Saturday night.

The suspect who was thrashed by the party workers were later handed over to the police. According to the suspect Asif’s party had tried to change the finality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the Constitution which hurt his sentiments.

After the incident occurred, Khawaja went to wash his face and after which he continued his speech.

“I do not know this man. It appears my opponents had given him some money to throw ink at me but I pardon this man and will ask the police to release him,” the minister said, adding this incident does not affect his politics.

The man who threw ink has been identified as Faiz Rasool by the Sialkot Police. According to the Police, he has no association with any political party and did the crime because he felt that Khawaja Muhammed Asif’s party insulted Prophet Muhammed.