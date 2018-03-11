Poonam Pandey posted surprise pics from bathroom for Indian Cricket team

Poonam Pandey has been called by many names and threatened, especially when she rose to fame in 2011 after she promised to strip if India wins the cricket world cup. She is popular on Social media cause of posting hot photos on Twitter and Instagram.

Now once again she shared her bathroom pics on Instagram where she is trying to open her bra hooks. The photos are steamy hot. She also shared a photo of team India where shes exposing her cleavage in a hot white bra.

See her Instagram Posts here:

Dammm!!!! This is the most difficult Job in the world????? pic.twitter.com/hkfMvkASpp — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) April 10, 2016

????? it’s difficult when you desperately wanna open something.. pic.twitter.com/hNbzP1gm41 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) April 10, 2016

This is gift photo for Indian cricket team shared by Poonam Pandey:

A SMALL gift to team India in Maa style #IndvsBan YOU ROCK!! Muuuuuaaah????? pic.twitter.com/xfcRfIncyN — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) March 23, 2016

