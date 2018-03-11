Prime Minister Modi urges the world to look into the Vedas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the world to look into the ideas mentioned in the Holy Vedas in order to combat the issue of climate change. He was speaking at the inaugural summit of International Solar Alliance (ISA) held at New Delhi`s Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Vedas consider the sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way,” said the Prime Minister during his inaugural address. The conference was co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and has been attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among various dignitaries from about 50 countries.

The Prime Minister also presented a 10-point action plan which includes measures to make solar technology affordable to all nations, increasing the amount of electricity generated from photovoltaic cells in the energy mix, introducing efficient regulations and standards, consultancy support for bankable solar projects and creating a network of centres for excellence.

The ISA is a treaty-based inter-governmental organisation with its headquarters in Gurgaon. It has been established for the promotion of solar energy among the member countries of the Paris Declaration.