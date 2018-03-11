Prisoners post group selfie on social media and it went viral

The reality show ‘Enga Veetu Mapillai’ hosted by actor Arya might discontinue soon. The reality show which is getting telecasted in Colors Tamil Channel is the first Marriage reality show being conducted in the Tamil television industry.

The show is all about Arya selecting his soulmate from the 16 contestants who are participating in the show. Many activists have come up against the show stating that this show is making a bad impact on the culture and traditional values.

