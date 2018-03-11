Private aircraft from Sharjah crashed: 11 on board passengers killed

Eleven people were killed when a private Turkish plane crashed in Iran while travelling from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul on Sunday, a civil aviation spokesman said according to reports.

The plane had left the emirate of Sharjah and went down near the city of Shahr-e Kord, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Tehran, according to report.

Villagers near the crash say they saw flames coming from the plane’s engine before the crash. The semi-official Fars news agency said the plane took off from Sharjah International Airport on its way to Istanbul. Officials at the airport did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sunday’s crash comes after an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed in southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board in February.