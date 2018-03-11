Protein inspired dessert breakfast to freshen up your morning

Power up your mornings with this simple, sweet and delicious breakfast recipe.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

POWERHOUSE PROTEIN PARFAITS

Parfaits have marvelous taste and texture, but many are loaded with sugar and leave you peckish for more. Here’s a protein-inspired option with yogurt, fruit, and nuts.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup honey

2 teaspoons grated orange peel

2 cups Kashi Go Lean Crunch cereal

2 cups orange segments

2 cups fresh raspberries

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

DIRECTIONS

In a bowl, mix yogurt, honey and orange peel until blended. Layer 1/4 cup of each of the following: yogurt mixture, cereal, orange segments and raspberries in four parfait glasses. Repeat layers. Top with remaining yogurt mixture; sprinkle with almonds. Serve immediately.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.