This is the reason behind Kajal Agarwal’s sudden happiness

South Indian beauty queen Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the top heroines who have acted with almost all major stars in South India such as Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Surya. However, the actress did not seem to happy with the roles she had been getting. She expressed her disappointment that even after being in the industry for 11 years she is not getting characters that can help her showcase her talent.

The beautiful actress is mainly known for her glamorous roles and seductive dances. Now, as per reports, the actress has finally got her dream fulfilled as she had recently impressed the audience and critics with her powerful character in the movie Awe produced by actor Nani. The film directed by debutant director Prasanth Varma also has an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba and Srinivas Avasarala.

Unlike her usual roles, Kajal has played a strong character with various shades. The audience and the critics are heaping praises on the actress and the film is turning out to be the big turning point that the actress has been waiting for.