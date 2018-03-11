See the highly paid top Bollywood celebrities of 2018

Mega Budget films are becoming a craze in Bollywood and hence the salary of the top Bollywood actors are turning out to be a competition.

Check out the list of Top Highest Earning Bollywood Actors – Male.

Salman Khan



Salman Khan making around 55-60 crore/film.

Aamir Khan



He is just behind Salman Khan with charges around 50 crore/film.

Shah Rukh Khan



He lags behind the other 2 Khans and earns around 45 crore/film.

Akshay Kumar

He charges around 40 crore/film.

Ranveer Singh



His initial charges for a film were around to 10 12 Cr but now he is taking 20 crore/film.