Shocking! Woman forced to give birth to a child outside the hospital

In a shocking incident from the state of Madhya Pradesh, a woman from Katni Village was forced to deliver her baby outside the government hospital entrance with the help of a local woman after allegedly no help was provided to her by the hospital.

After the incident created much uproar, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Ashok Awdhiya claimed that the woman was provided with all the facilities and that only at the time of her delivery that the nurse went to another health care center.

“ANM nurse gave full assistance to the woman. When the pregnant woman came to centre the ANM nurse was at a sub-centre nearby,” Awdhiya said.

It is not the first time that a woman had to undergo such a terrible experience during the delivery of a child. In 2017, at the Katni Village, a woman lost her child after she had to walk 20 Kilometres before giving birth to her child. It happened due to the unavailability of the ambulance.