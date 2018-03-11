Speeding kills: college girls die due to friend’s reckless driving

We all know that speeding kills. And mixing speeding with drinking or paying attention to your phone rather than the phone is dangerous.

Yet a certain percentage still disregards this.

Three MBA students, all girls, were killed and two of their classmates were injured when their car toppled on NICE Road at Koppa Gate, near Hulimavu, around 7.30 am Friday.

Arshia Kumari (from Andhra Pradesh), Harsha Srivastava and Pavita Kohli (both from Jharkhand) along with Shruthi Gopinathan (from Thrissur) and Praveen, JP Nagar resident from Bengaluru who was at the wheel, were heading to their college, Alliance School of Business, Chandapura, when the accident happened. All the students were around 23-24 years old and fourth-semester students.

Quoting Pavita, police said Praveen was speeding and did not heed their pleas to slow down. “The students in the Ford Figo warned Praveen against speeding as there was plenty of time to reach college. But he didn’t listen to them. When his phone rang, he suddenly applied the brakes and tried to steer the vehicle to the left when it toppled and hit the cliff adjoining the road,” a police official said.

Arshia, Harsha, and Sruti, seated in the rear, took the brunt of the impact. Pavita, who was in the front, and Praveen, suffered minor injuries.

Hulimavu traffic police rushed the injured to a hospital with the help of locals and NICE Road patrol personnel. Police seized the car, which is attached to a car rental company, and have summoned the owner for inquiry.

Harsha and Arshia, who stayed in a PG accommodation near their college, had come to Pavita’s flat on Bannerghatta Road on Thursday evening for a sleepover. Praveen picked up the three girls and drove to Hulimavu, where Sruti Gopinathan stayed.

The bodies were shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. Police informed parents of the girls about the tragedy. Sruti’s postmortem was conducted in the evening and the body handed over to her elder sister, Soumya. The bodies of the other two girls are in the mortuary and their autopsy will be done once their families arrive, police said.

