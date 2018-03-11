These are the hot actresses whom audience would love to see opposite Aamir Khan!

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest star Bollywood has ever produced and the number of blockbusters he had churned out in the recent years has made everyone go gaga over him. His romantic pairing is also looked upon by every movie lover with great anxiety as apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan is one star in Bollywood who looks extremely convincing while romancing on screen.

Following are those actresses.

Kangana Ranaut

She is one of the brilliant actresses in Bollywood today and a coming together of Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut will be a treat to the audience.

Deepika Padukone

The reigning queen of Bollywood would make a good pair with Aamir Khan

Shraddha Kapoor

Both will surely look cute on screen.

Alia Bhatt

Both are a powerhouse of talent and we couldn’t expect anything better than an extraordinary movie if both come together.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with her Hollywood projects but who wouldn’t love to see her opposite, Aamir Khan!