This is why Aishwarya Rai is a Super Mom, see reason

Aishwarya Rai, who is one of the most beautiful women in the world has always been under the spotlight right from the time she won Miss World pageant in 1994.

Aaradhya is one of the celebrity kid, who is constantly followed by fans and media.

Aishwarya Rai said, “Aaradhya has seen it (the media attention) since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don’t know…”

Talking about her daughter’s upbringing, she said, “I have been a very normal mother with her. I go to her school every day. I do normal things with her like going to the park or market, so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is.”

Also Read: Actress Urvashi Rautela got death threats For This unbelievable reason