Tripura Congress President receives ‘Gift’ from the BJP-IPFT government!

Tripura Congress chief working president Pradyot Kishore Manikya, the sole heir of the 800-year-old Manikya dynasty, has his long-standing dream fulfilled by the newly elected government when the BJP-IPFT government announced that Agartala airport will be named after the last reigning king of Tripura, Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

It is to be noted that Pradyot Kishore Manikya aunt is none another than Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. She also made a visit to the Ujayanta Palace, Agartala where Pradyot Kishore Manikya resides.

In fact, Pradyot Kishore Manikya has thanked the BJP government for renaming the Airport. This cordial relationship between Congress leader and the BJP has surprised the people of the state since there is a serious fight going on between the Grand Old Party and the Saffron outfit.

“A personal visit by my aunt and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Cousin Dushyant Singh earlier today (Saturday) at the Ujayanta Palace, Agartala. It is indeed important to maintain family relations despite contrary political views. Really glad to see that we still maintain family relationships which is extremely important,” Pradyot Kishore Manikya wrote on social networking site, Facebook.

It is to be noted that This young Congress leader has expressed great dislike for Left than that of BJP.

He had earlier claimed that the BJP tried to woo him by offering the post of the state’s chief minister if he abandoned the Congress and switched over to the saffron side. He said the party also offered him a seat in the Rajya Sabha after he turned down their initial offer. Congress party’s tally had come down miserably in the state in the 2018 assembly election.