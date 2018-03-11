Unbelievable amount as earnings from China for Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan which made its way to the Chinese cinema halls after two years of its India release deny to slow down at the Chinese box office. The Kabir Khan directorial which was a blockbuster in India has raked a total of Rs 150.75 crore in the second week of its release in China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the Chinese box office and wrote, “#BajrangiBhaijaan shows EXCEPTIONAL TRENDING in China… Biz on second Sat [$ 3.35 mn] is HIGHER than first Sat [$ 3.13 mn] and also first Sun ($ 3.17 mn)… Crosses ? 150 cr in 9 day

Week 2: Fri $ 1.75 mn Sat $ 3.35 mn Total: $ 23.19 million [? 150.75 cr]”.

The film which tells the story of a six-year-old girl Munni played by Harshaali Malhotra and Bajrangi an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman who helps this little girl reunite with her family across the border in Pakistan is running smoothly at the Chinese box office. The film had a bang on beginning with a total collection of Rs 55.22 crore on its opening weekend.

Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijan to release in China, But lead character Salman Khan is monkey God in there

Bollywood is seemingly cementing its place in China with super hit films like Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar being some of the top grossers at the box office.