Unknown facts about the contributions made by Sridevi to Indian Cinema

An era ended in Bollywood after the Screen Legend Sridevi breathed her last on 25th February 2018 and the cause of death was a massive cardiac arrest.

It was her marvelous meditation on the pursuit of glamour that made her our icon, both in terms of beauty and acting. Sridevi, who had a charismatic draw on the silver screen, has disappeared into thin air.

She was the first actress to mimic Charlie Chaplin

She gave the first sensuous ‘Rain-song’

She was the first female superstar of Bollywood

Aside from Bollywood, she contributed to other regional movies too

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan who later came to charm hearts in Bollywood. But before that, she acted in many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

She became the first highest paid actress of Bollywood

We rave over the highest paid actresses in Bollywood now and the likes are Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif but back then, in the time when heroines were made to run around the trees for just rotten peanuts, Sridevi became the first highest paid actress of Bollywood, thereby setting a new standard for the upcoming actresses.

She won Filmfare for six times

For Sadma (1984), for Chandni (1990), for Khuda Gawah (1993), for Gumrah (1994), for Laadla (1995), for Judaai (1998), for English Vinglish (2013), for MOM (2018).