unknown-specialities-of-actor-aamir-khan

Bollywood superstar ‘Aamir Khan’ has a huge fan following in India and abroad. The versatile actor has been breaking stereotypes and setting new box office records with every film.

If you are a die-hard fan of Aamir, then you will be surprised to know some little-known facts of Aamir:

Aamir is a loving and caring father.

Though Mr. Perfectionist remains busy with his work most of the time, he is a doting father who makes his little son Azad sleep at home every day.

Aamir is a sports freak.

Secret Superstar actor has always been fond of sports during his growing years. You’ll be surprised to know that he earned the tag of state tennis champion from Maharashtra.

Mr. Perfectionist is truly different.

It is the dream of every filmstar to get his wax statue placed at Madam Tussauds wax museum. However, Aamir is the only one Bollywood star who declined the coveted offer.

Aamir is a true social activist.

Besides raising social issues in movies and TV shows, Aamir’s social work is an integral part of his life as well. The 53-year-old actor is the ambassador of UNICEF against malnutrition and has covered the issue in around 40 documentaries.

Aamir is the most popular Bollywood star worldwide.

You’ll be surprised to know that Aamir’s fan following is more than other Khans in overseas. Aamir’s blockbuster films have earned him millions of fans in China. International superstar ‘Jackie Chan’ is also a big fan of Aamir.

