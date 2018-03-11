Uttar Pradesh By-polls: the Congress-BJP tug of war Live Updates

As Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh go for by-elections on Sunday, the stage is set for a high-voltage contest between BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP. The polling will take place amid tight security arrangements in the two parliamentary constituencies.

A confident Yogi Adityanath today said that the BJP’s victory margin in the by-elections being held in two parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh will be as big as in 2014, referring to the party’s stunning win when it bagged 71 of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Let’s see who will win. Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

9:48 AM

Yogi Adityanath terms the SP-BSP alliance as ‘opportunistic’

Terming the BSP-SP alliance as ‘opportunistic’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people would not vote for those who have set aside their rivalry to join hands in the bypolls for the two constituencies. He was talking to media persons outside a polling booth after casting his vote for Gorakhpur seat.

8:47 AM

Bypolls also underway in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly seats in Bihar

Bypolls to Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly seats in Bihar are also underway. It will be the first major test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since walking out of the Grand Alliance last year. The key challenge for NDA will be to wrest Araria Lok Sabha seat from RJD, whose candidate Mohammed Taslimuddin defeated BJP’s sitting MP Pradeep Kumar Singh in 2014. Araria had been with NDA since 1996. The contest is mainly between the late RJD MP’s son Sarfaraz Alam and BJP’s Pradip Singh.

8:43 AM

Yogi Adityanath says wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress is decimated

#WATCH ‘People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset’: UP CM on Rahul Gandhi’s statement saying, ‘If I was PM & someone had given me a file with #Demonetisation written on it, I would’ve thrown it in dustbin.’ pic.twitter.com/vhk1ORft1H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

8:25 AM

Yogi Adityanath says BJP will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls with massive majority

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says BJP will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls with a massive majority. He said the saffron party will win on the basis of Prime Minister Modi’s governance of development. Commenting on 2019 elections, he said the party will emerge victorious in that too.

BJP will win both the by-polls (#Gorakhpur & #Phulpur ) with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi’s governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

7:53 AM

Polling in Gorakhpur constituency underway

Gorakhpur: Visuals from a polling station as voting begins. pic.twitter.com/CsnvXiekvw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

7:40 AM

Phulpur constituency all set for polling

Visuals from a polling station in Phulpur. The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Keshav Prasad Maurya’s resignation on assuming charge as UP Deputy CM. pic.twitter.com/cQk83vAct5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

7:29 AM

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a Gorakhpur polling station

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for #GorakhpurByPoll at a polling station, says ‘For development and good governance, BJP is necessary.’ pic.twitter.com/JxcYkIKnEI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

7:16 AM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a polling station in Gorakhpur to cast his vote