This is what Yogi Adityanath thinks of Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s remarks against demonetisation. Adityanath said that people would throw away Rahul Gandhi’s appeal after the Congress president said that he would have thrown the demonetisation file in a dustbin. He also added that the Congres president has a negative mindset which will not go well with the interest of the nation.

“People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset,” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after voting for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-elections in the state. He also expressed his hope that his party would win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections with a huge majority.

It must be noted that Rahul Gandhi had earlier targeted the Narendra Modi government by claiming that demonetisation was not a good initiative as it only served to damage the country’s economy. He even went to the extent that he would have thrown the demonetisation proposal in the “dustbin” if he were the Prime Minister. “If I was the Prime Minister, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin,” the Congress chief said.