Aamir Khan knows how Sridevi drowned in bathtub: He witnessed the same incident before

The sudden demise of Sridevi brought a shockwave in the nation. She died of accidental drowning, but how? Everbody was in a dilemma. Boney Kapoor told that how all alive and smiling Sridevi went to the bathroom and came out dead accidentally. Now, Aamir Khan told that how one can lose his life in a bathtub. He witnessed the same case about his friend who also died accidentally in a bathtub.

Also Read: These are the hot actresses whom audience would love to see opposite Aamir Khan!

Recently, Aamir Khan met Boney and revealed an incident where a similar thing happened with his friend’s wife. Trade analyst Komal Nahata wrote in his blog: