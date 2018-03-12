Adorable picture of Virat Anushka love went viral: See here

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture with husband Virat Kohli. In the picture, Anushka is seen kissing her cricketer-husband and fans can’t keep calm!

Anushka Sharma returned from Chanderi to Mumbai on Sunday after completing her first schedule of ‘Sui Dhaaga’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Doting husband Virat Kohli was at the airport to pick up his dear wife Anushka. Virat, too, had come back to Mumbai after attending a football match of his Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa.

It appears that the couple is reunited after spending a brief period apart due to their respective work commitments. Anushka shared the photo and captioned it with a couple in love emoticon. The picture, within an hour of posting was liked over 7 lakh times. Her post has attracted comments such as, “My cute mushki and lovely chiku” “can’t control my happiness after seeing this picture” and “couple goals.” Cricketer Virat Kohli also shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram and wrote ‘chilling and how.’ Virat Kohli’s picture was liked over 12 lakh times.

Here’s what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted on their respective Instagram:

After her last release, Pari, Anushka Sharma has Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.