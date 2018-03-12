Army rescued a 4-year-old boy from bore-well after 2 days effort

A four-year-old boy, who fell into a 33-feet-deep open borewell in a village here on Saturday morning, has been rescued by the SDRF and the army safely with the help of a rope. Roshan, who fell in the borewell in Umaria village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, was rescued on Sunday night at 10:30 pm, District Magistrate Ashish Singh said.

Singh told reporters here that as soon as Roshan was rescued, a group of doctors examined him on the spot. He was fine but has been admitted to a hospital.

Also Read: This new ‘weapon’ by the Indian Army is making China very much worried!

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and army dug a parallel pit to rescue Roshan but a hard rock hindered the operation. Later, Roshan was pulled out with the help of a rope, Singh said.

He was supplied with oxygen, milk, and water while he was stuck in the borewell and was monitored by a camera.