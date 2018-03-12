The best comfort food to be served as breakfast

When you are upset you turn to your favorite comfort foods. So do I. Let’s turn this comfort food into a breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

CHICKEN SAUSAGE & POTATO HASH

Hash is total comfort food, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. And adding eggs on top of it? Yummm!!!

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 package (12 ounces) fully cooked sun-dried tomato chicken sausage links or flavor of your choice, coarsely chopped

1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated diced potatoes with onion

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon pepper, divided

1/2 cup chopped roasted sweet red pepper

1 tablespoon butter

4 large eggs

DIRECTIONS

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pan.

In the same pan, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add potatoes, sweet onion and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, covered, 10-12 minutes or until golden brown, turning potatoes every 2 minutes. Stir in red pepper and sausage; heat through.

Meanwhile, in another large nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Break eggs, one at a time, into pan; immediately reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, 5-6 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks just begin to thicken. If desired, carefully turn eggs and cook the second side to the desired doneness. Remove from heat; sprinkle with remaining pepper. Serve over hash.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.