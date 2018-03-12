BJP getting ready to give a befitting reply to Telugu Desam Party

Worsening the ties further, BJP has decided to campaign against the ‘fake propaganda’ of TDP regarding on Central assistance to the state. BJP has decided to put forward before people the facts regarding how much Modi government has spent in the state.

The state BJP’s core committee, which met at Amaravati under the chairmanship of Andhra Pradesh unit president and MP Kambhampati Haribabu, took strong exception to the ‘false propaganda’ being carried out by TDP on the Central assistance to the state.

Almost 85 percent of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been fulfilled. The Centre is actively looking into other pending issues and they too will be addressed soon,” Haribabu told reporters at the end of the core committee meeting.

He also severely criticised the Telugu Desam Party for carrying out a ‘false campaign’ against the BJP and Modi.

“Thousands of crores of Rupees have been allocated for development of various national highways running through the state and the works are progressing at a brisk pace. How can anybody deny this when the development is glaringly visible,” Haribabu said.

Following the worsening of the tie between both the parties, Telugu Desam party has made its MP’s resign from the Modi cabinet.