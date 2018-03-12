Both Gauthami’s daughter and Chiyaan Vikram’s son to make debut in Kollywood

It’s a well-known fact that actor Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv is making his Kollywood debut with the upcoming film ‘Varma’, a remake of the Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’. While the shooting is progressing at a rapid pace, speculations are rife that senior actress Gautami’s daughter Subbalakshmi is likely to play the leading lady. However, we await an official confirmation from the makers.

Last year, it was widely speculated that Subbalakshmi was to make her debut alongside Dhanush in ‘Velai Illa Pattadhari 2’. However, Gautami later denied the reports on Twitter.

Titled ‘Varma’ in Tamil, the film is being directed by ace filmmaker Bala. Produced by E 4 Entertainment, ‘Varma’ will have dialogues written by the National Award-winning director Raju Murugan.

Dhruv was recently spotted sporting a fully-grown beard at Kathmandu in Nepal shooting for ‘Varma’. The makers haven’t finalized the female lead yet. Dhruv will be reprising Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s role in the Tamil remake.