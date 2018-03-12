BREAKING NEWS! SUPREME COURT ON 2G PROBE

This is a breaking news. Supreme Court questions on 2G probe.

The Supreme Court has questioned the delay in the completion of the 2G probe case. The SC today raps the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the completion of the 2G case.

The court asked if ‘invisible hands’ were preventing the progress of the case and had given the CBI & the ED 6 months to complete the case.

Meanwhile, ex-Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is facing heat over the Aircel Maxis case.

Further details awaiting.