Can You Guess How Much These Sports Stars Were Paid For Their Biopics?

A biopic takes you through the journey of your favourite sports stars and all their shortcomings they overcame. These days, biopics have become a prominent subject for filmmaking in Bollywood. Sports-biopics work well at the box-office and garner huge box office collections as well.

Here’s How Much These 7 Sports Stars Were Paid For Their Bollywood Biopic:

MS Dhoni:

The most loved biopic to be released ever, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story. His struggle in the movie didn’t failed to inspire us, agree or not but we all got emotional when Sushant Singh Rajput who was playing the role of Dhoni in the movie, shed tears. We all got goosebumps when he hit the famous ‘helicopter shot’.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was paid Rs.80 crores for his biopic.

Mohammad Azharuddin:

The most stylish cricketer, Azhar had the most controversial story also. Although the movie failed to perform well at the box office, Emraan Hashmi’s performance was loved widely.

Mohammad Azharuddin charged R.0 for the movie, yes he didn’t charge a single penny.

Mary Kom:

Priyanka Chopra’s performance in the movie was loved and appreciated a lot. Mary Kom’s story won millions of hearts, yet Mary Kom was only paid Rs.25 Lakhs for her story.

Milkha Singh:

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, no doubt, Farhan Akhtar gave his best performance in this movie. He put his heart and soul to finally nail the role of Milkha Singh. Milkha Singh only charged Rs.1 for the movie.

Paan Singh Tomar:

Although, the movie did an average at the box office the story of the movie was amazing. The movie was surrounded by a lot of controversies before it’s release.

The nephew of Paan Singh Tomar received a sum of Rs.15 Lakhs.

