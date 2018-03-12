Car driven by drunk woman takes the lives of two students

A tragedy struck in Delhi after a car crashed into a traffic signal pole in the northwest part of the city. Two men were killed and three women were injured in the accident. The car was driven by a woman who was under the influence of alcohol, police officials said. All the five were occupants of the car.

According to sources, the horrific incident occurred about 2 45 in the morning when the driver lost control over the car which resulted in the car hitting the central verge at T-Point near Hudson Lines. The police informed that the two deceased have been identified as Ritesh Dahiya and Siddharth, both studying at Delhi University. The police also reported that the three women occupants of the car sustained injuries.

Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said that the woman who drove the car was under the influence of alcohol. The police have arrested her after conducting the medical test. Police said that the car belonged to Dahiya’s father and was driven by the woman while they were coming back from a fest in Amity, Noida when the incident took place. The two men were students of Sri Venkateswara College while the three women belonged to Amity University.