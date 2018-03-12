Farmer protest in Maharashtra intensifies; will gherao Maharashtra Assembly today

The farmers protest in Maharashtra led by All India Kisan Sabha, a peasant wing of Communist Pary of Marxist will most probably gherao Maharashtra assembly building today if their demands are not met, said the peasant leaders.

The march was launched from Nashik on Tuesday and has covered 180 kilometers. The Protest march entered Mumbai on Saturday.At present, the farmers have reached Azad Maidan.

Complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are the major demands of the AIKS. These farmers want an immediate implementation of MS Swaminathan committee’s recommendations, which ensures fair remuneration.

They are also the allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers and implementation of Forest Rights Act.