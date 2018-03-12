Former BJP ally to participate in Dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi

Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi who recently broke away from NDA alliance will take part in the dinner hosted by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on March 13. The dinner will be attended by opposition parties.

Manjhi, a Dalit community leader who formed Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has been invited by the Congress leader Ahmed Patel to join the Dinner hosted in New Delhi.

The dinner comes in the light of efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi’s attack on BJP; who all will attend the dinner party?

Sonai Gandhi is trying to bring together various parties that are against BJP but till now haven’t formed an alliance. The invitation has been sent to Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress, NCP etc.

DMK working president M K Stalin, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and many other opposition party leaders have been invited.