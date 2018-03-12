Former Congress leader among the BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

Former Congress leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane are among the 18 BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. The election is to be held in nine states.

BJP General Secretary Saroj Pandey will contest from Chhattisgarh, the party’s Media Cell Convenor Anil Baluni from Uttarakhand, and Lt General D.P. Vats (retd) from Haryana.

Rajeev Chandra Sekhar who is currently an Independent MLA will be the BJP candidate from Karnataka.

BJP will have seven candidates from Uttar Pradesh – Ashok Bhajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Harnath Singh Yadav.

Madan Lal Saini and Kirori Lal Meena have been fielded from Rajasthan while Narayan Rane and V. Muraleedharan (Kerala) will contest from Maharashtra.

Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni will contest from Madhya Pradesh. BJP has also renominated all its Union ministers who are members of the Upper House.

The announcement of the candidates came after the meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

The Rajya Sabha election is due to take place on March 23.