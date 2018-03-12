Girl kills mother for this shocking reason

Gay, lesbians, homosexuals, and LGBT- the Indian society is aware these people. But accepting them is a whole different story.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Ghaziabad after she bludgeoned her 38-year-old mother to death on March 9, a news agency reported.

According to the report, the woman was allegedly in a relationship with her female teacher and wanted to run away with her. The victim’s husband had filed a complaint against his daughter and her teacher at the Kavi Nagar police station, alleging the same and adding that they wanted to run away together.

The police lodged an FIR under IPC section 304, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against the 18-year-old and her 35-year-old teacher.

The victim’s husband said his daughter attacked her mother on Friday when both were alone in their residence.

“My daughter attacked my wife with sticks and rods, which led to severe injuries to her head. My daughter fled the spot and my wife was bleeding heavily when my younger daughter arrived from school. My daughter wanted to run away with her female teacher. Both were in a relationship for since over three months and we had objected to it. We had no altercation for any other reason,” the victim’s husband said while speaking to the daily.

After the younger daughter found her mother severely injured, a call was made to the police and the woman was rushed to a hospital and later referred to a hospital in Delhi where she succumbed on Sunday.

The father said his daughter had earlier run away with the same teacher two months ago. The family at the time sought help from the police to bring her back. The teacher, who is separated from her husband, lives alone. The victim’s father suspects that the accused has gone into hiding with the teacher.

The victim’s husband added that due to the alleged relationship, he had to discontinue his daughter’s studies in Class 11 as the teacher was employed at the same school.