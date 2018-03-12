Govt plans to ban non-ISI Helmets

Govt plans to ban sale of non-ISI Helmets

In a move which is seen as an important step for the safety of two-wheeler riders in India, the government is planning to ban the sale of helmets which do not have ISI certification.

A senior transport ministry official had recently stated that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has informed the Supreme Court panel on road safety that the process to ban sale of non-ISI certified helmets can be completed in six months.

The official was speaking on an event organised by the road transport ministry, and attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan.