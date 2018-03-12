Helicopter crashes into river : 2 Killed, Several injured

Helicopter crashes : 2 Killed. Several injured

At least two people died late Sunday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into Manhattan’s East River, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said.

“The mayor was just briefed by the police and fire commissioners. At least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water,” de Blasio’s spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted.

New York police confirmed the accident ahead of a press conference scheduled for 9pm (9am Malaysia), but without indicating a toll.

Also Read : This is what the Sharjah civil aviation says about the crashed private jet

New York 1 television, citing police sources, reported that five of the six people flying in the helicopter had died, with only the pilot surviving.

The red chopper, owned by tourism group Liberty, fell into the river near the tony Upper East Side neighbourhood around 90th Street, shortly after 7pm at the end of a sunny day.