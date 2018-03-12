Here are the reasons why women need more sex than men
Men may be more sexually attracted to women’s body than vice-versa, but women have other, very important reasons which generate their desire to have more sex than men.
Women are capable of multiple orgasms
Unlike their counterparts, women are capable of having multiple orgasms. It may be difficult for the man to do this in the same sack session, but women are more inclined to their partners, sexually.
Women are more open to options
Unlike men, women are more open to options. As per a study, men who were shown male-male sex, male-female sex and female-female sex were more turned on by the latter two and not alot by the former. However, when women were shown all the above, they were turned on by all of them. Women have a greater power of being turned on rather than choosing who they get turned on by.
Touching, talking and then sex
Women first form a connection and then indulge in sex and not the other way round. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to form a connection with their partner post-sex. Women, however, would rather be careful in this arena. For them, this begins with touching, talking and then leading to sex. And once women have achieved that final stage, they are more likely to be aroused more often.
Middle age issues
Middle-aged women are more likely to have numerous sexual desires to fulfill than girls in their 20’s. This, as per science, is because women start nearing the age of menopause and often fear that their sexual desire will diminish over time.
Higher sex desire
Once women choose their partner (they are super careful in this first step), their idea of connection is not only limited to sex. Once they start having sex with their partners, women are more likely to fulfill all their sexual desires with the same man.