Here’s What Deepika Padukone Has to Say About Irrfan Khan’s Health

Deepika Padukone bagged the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 at Mumbai.

Talking about Irrfan’s health concerns, the Piku star said, “I think like he has requested that there are times when people need to be left alone for sometime and figure their lives out… We should respect the space they have requested for and hope for the best. I think we should always pray for people and their good health. If his (Irrfan’s) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone. I think we all should say a little prayer.” She added that she will be taking up physiotherapy for her neck pain.

Also Read: Shocking…! Actor Jayasurya is in his Female Avatar