India’s fight on Climate change continues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again reaffirmed India’s commitment to fighting on Climate Change while addressing the founding conference of International Sol the r Alliance (ISA). The conference was attended by the heads of 22 states including French President Emmanuel Macron.

A brainchild of India, the ISA was launched during the Paris climate change conference.One of the biggest announcement made by Modi during the conference was that ndia is going to provide a $1.4 billion financial assistance, through Lines of Credit (LoC), to 27 solar projects in 15 countries.

“This mission will have an international focus and our government, technical and academic institutions, together, will promote research and development,” PM Modi said.

French President Immanuel Macron too announced that they will provide 700 million euros in aasistance as loans and donations for solar energy projects in developing countries.

The participating countries also adopted the Delhi Solar Agenda and committed to increase the share of solar power in their energy mix.

In ISA there are 121 solar rich countries.