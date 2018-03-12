Is Tovino Thomas going to Hollywood?

Most of the stars would play it safe and would try to be the top star in their respective industries than taking any kind of risks. But the latest breed of young stars, especially in Malayalam Film industry is different. And on the forefront is the rising star, Tovino Thomas.

He who made his Tamil debut with Abhiyum Anuvum and has also been roped in several big movies in Kollywood with names such as Dhanush and Gautham Vasudev Menon attached.

Despite taking up projects from other languages, he made it clear that he will always be available to Mollywood films. “Hollywood is my aim, so I will take effort to reach there. However, no matter which industry I go to I will always be there in Malayalam,” he says.

Tovino has said that why should one say no to good projects from other industries.

Tovino who made a name in the Mollywood Film industry with films like Oru Mexican Aparatha , Mayanadhi and Gappi is currently busy shooting for Maradona and Theevandi.