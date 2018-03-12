Maharashtra farmers withdraw from agitation following CM’s promise

Maharashtra government on Monday has assured to look into all the demands of the protesting farmers following the farmers’ march that reached the State capital. The march, which consists of more than 35,000 farmers, began from Nashik on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra farmers all set to ‘gherao’ State Assembly

The government after discussing the issue came to a conclusion that it will take care of the farmers’ demands. Later the government announced that it will form a six-member committee to study the issue. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “We’re positive towards fulfilling their (farmers demands) Since 1st day of the morcha we tried to discuss issues with them. Girish Mahajan was in touch with them from day one, but they were firm on taking out the march.” It is believed that the CM’s talks with the leaders of the protest will pave a way for the withdrawal of the protest.

The farmers backed by All India Kisan Sabha(AIKS) started the protest demanding a broader debt waiver program after some of them were denied any financial relief under government schemes last year. The farmers have also demanded better prices for their crops, compensation for losses due to pest attacks and hailstorms. Earlier, BJP’s former ally RSS had extended its support to the farmers.