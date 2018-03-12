Major Tamil stars attend Sridevi’s prayer meet at Chennai

As a token of respect to veteran actress Sridevi, two events were organised in Chennai yesterday where major stars attended to pay tribute to the late actress. Many prominent figures in the Tamil film industry participated in the prayer meet and offered condolences to the actress’ husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The list of celebrities included Tamil superstars Ajith, Surya, legendary musician AR Rahman and many other stars. They all shared their memories with the great actress. However, superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were unable to attend the function citing personal reasons.

It must be noted that Ajith had worked with Sridevi in her comeback film English Vinglish and the two share warm relation since then. However, the actor was unable to attend Sridevi’s last rites due to the delay in bringing Sridevi’s body from Dubai.

Other noted figures such as Prabhu Deva, Jyothika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sonia Agarwal, Vineeth and Gayathri Raghuram also attended the prayer meeting.