This is why makers of Janhvi Kapoor’s new film have banned phones on set

The makers of Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have apparently banned the use of mobile phones on set after some scenes from the movie have leaked online. According to reports, producer Karan Johar has introduced a no-phone policy in the set. Sources say that the producer is employing such strict measures as he wants to keep the looks of the lead actors as a surprise.

One crew member has informed that each and every member of the crew have to hand over their phones before entering the shooting spot. “When the team found out about the leaked videos on Saturday night, it promptly reached out to Instagram Help Center and managed to pull one of them down. But it was too late to block the other one, as it had been circulated widely by Janhvi and Ishaan’s fan clubs by then. The video was from the Jaipur schedule of Dhadak that took place a few months ago,” said a staff in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The director of the film, Shashank Khaitan, also supported the move by the producer. “It’s unfortunate that people leak footage. We can only do so much to protect our product, but with outdoor schedules, it is difficult for us. Everyone around has a camera phone. It would be nice if people were more supportive,” he said.

As per the reports, the leaked clips feature both Janhvi and Ishaan shooting near a river bank. It must be noted that Janhvi resumed her shooting the previous week after the demise of her mother.Dhadak which is currently being shot in Mumbai is the remake of 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat.