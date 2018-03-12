NIA seizes Pakistani flag and jihadi materials from central jail

The NIA on Monday raided the Srinagar Central Jail and seized over two dozen mobile phones, jihadi literature and a Pakistani flag apart from data hardware, official spokesman said.

20 teams of the NIA, assisted by J&K Police, CRPF and NSG, carried out extensive searches inside the jail. The teams were accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors.

They recovered 25 mobile phones, some SIM cards, five SD cards, five pen drives, an iPod and a large number of incriminating documents and articles, including a poster of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and a Pakistani flag. Jihadi literature was also seized.

The searches started early morning and continued till late afternoon.

All the barracks and the open ground were inspected thoroughly with deep search metal detectors, while drones kept a close watch on the entire operation.

The agency said the raids were conducted in connection with the investigation into the arrests of Danish Gulam Lone and Sohail Ahmed Bhat by Kupwara Police.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that fresh recruits of Al-Badr, a proscribed terrorist organization, were being sent across for arms training in furtherance of a conspiracy hatched from inside the jail.